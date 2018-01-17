The 100 Mile Blind Curling Team participated in the annual West Coast Blind Curling Association Provincial Playdowns for the 8th year running. The playdown was held at the 2010 Olympics curling venue in Richmond, BC.

The team finished in third place after a very close final end. Organizer Lori Fry says the final end was so close, that officials had to be called to measure distances between the rocks, with the 100 Mile team edging out Prince George.

The team had the option to attend the 46th annual western Championships, but due to other commitments, passed the position on to the Prince George team.