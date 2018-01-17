A Williams Lake man, accused of firing several shots at a local residence, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Xavier Kalelest was slated to go to trial this week but pled guilty in Supreme Court to a charge of Intentionally Discharging a Firearm into a residence knowing that another person was present.

Four other counts, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of an Unauthorized Weapon, Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Resisting Arrest, were stayed.

The charges are in connection with a report of shots fired at a residence in the 900 block of Western Avenue back in April of 2016.

Williams Lake RCMP said at the time that they believed that this was a targeted incident as the residence was previously occupied by an individual who claimed to be a local gang member.

However, it was currently occupied by a family who had no criminal connections.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, police say another shot was heard from an unknown direction and they quickly notified the School District, the University and area residents, advising them to stay away from the area.

It wasn’t long after that that a firearm was seized and an adult male was arrested.