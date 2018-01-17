Quesnel City Council has seen the light, at least when it comes to a maintenance budget for the lighting on the Fraser River Footbridge.

Matt Thomas, the Director of Public Works Operations, noted that when the bridge was refurbished back in 2010 with the addition of safety lighting and programmable decorative lighting, a budget for service and repairs was not established at that time.

Last night, he proposed that Council change that…

“The recommendation is that Council approve an annual maintenance budget for the decorative lighting and safety lighting on the Fraser River Footbridge of 20 thousand dollars and that Council direct staff to look at options to update and upgrade the existing lighting on the foot bridge to LED lighting in a future capital budget.”

Council endorsed the recommendation unanimously.

The general consensus was that the lighting on the bridge has become a centerpiece and a photo piece but that any future maintenance budget needed to remain affordable.