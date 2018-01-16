Work could begin as soon as Monday on the removal of fuel in the Walker Valley Greenbelt area. The work will be conducted to reduce the risk of an interface fire in the area. Trees that are burnt and in danger of falling will be removed, as well as those trees that survived the fires but are weakened, to prevent the potential impact of the bark beetle.

Cariboo Regional District Director Al Richmond says”The work is necessary and timely for our community following the 2017 wildfires. It is important we take steps to protect our community and the health of our forests.”

The work is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete. There will be noise from the logging operations, which will begin as early as 5 AM. Ron Soeder, 108 Greenbelt Commision Chair says, ““On behalf of the 108 Greenbelt Commission, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience. The contractor will complete his work as quickly as he can.”