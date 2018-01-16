A search warrant was executed January 14th on a property in the 4500 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake road.

100 Mile House RCMP say that the search warrant, conducted for firearms related offences, resulted in the seizure of several firearms, including a loaded sawed off shotgun. Police also seized a quantity of methamphetamines.

A 37 year old woman and a 32 year old man were arrested at the scene, and later released on on a promise to appear, pending a court date in June in 100 Mile House. RCMP say that the investigation is continuing.