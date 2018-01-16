A new interactive budget consultation tool has been launched by the City of Williams Lake.

The City announced Tuesday that the tool is now available and encourages residents to provide their feedback as the City prepares its 2018 budget and 2018-2022 financial plan.

Residents can see how their property tax dollars are planned to be spent and provide valuable input on how they would like to see funds allocated to services and programs in the community.

The implementation of the tool and the authorization of an increase of $2,750 annually to the finance operating budget to maintain the tool, was unanimously approved by Council on December 5.

The interactive online budget simulator can be found on the City’s website.

A provisional budget based on the assumption of zero percent changes in taxes was approved by Council on December 20, 2017.