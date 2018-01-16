The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a chimney fire Monday evening at around 7:30.

“We had a chimney fire called in by a passerby. He was going by this home on Pigeon Ave. and saw that the residence had a chimney fire. He stopped knocked on the door let them know and then he called us right away,” says Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

“It was just contained in the chimney. It was just the buildup of creosote.”

Two apparatus with 16 members responded and were on scene for about half an hour checking the chimney and venting the home.

The fire according to Warnock serves as an important reminder for people that use their chimneys a lot to clean them because if they don’t they will get that buildup of creosote that can cause a fire or even worse.