The South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund is presenting donations to several south Cariboo volunteer fire departments and other organizations Wednesday, January 17 in 100 Mile House.

The presentations will be made at 1 pm at Whimsey’s gifts by fund representative Chris Nickless.

Nickless says the fund has been growing, and the organization has been reaching out to local organizations to donate the funds to. Donations being made include to the 70 Mile VFD, the Hawkins Lake Fire Association, and the Greeny Lake VFD.

Donations to the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund can still be made at the 100 Mile House branch of the Williams Lake and District Credit union.