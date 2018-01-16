The Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance following two break and enters and a robbery Tuesday morning in which a store employee was treated for pepper spray contamination.

Sgt. Chris Riddle says RCMP were called to a break and enter in progress at a gas station on Juniper Road at approximately 4:20 am.

“Police arrived to find a stolen running pickup that had rammed into the side of that building. The suspects had already fled from the scene in another vehicle. Shortly thereafter we were alerted to a robbery that had occurred at the downtown gas station.”

“The suspects entered the gas station and used pepper spray towards the lone employee.”

The suspects according to Riddle targeted the cigarettes and lottery ticket displays, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash in a stolen pickup.

It is alleged around that 4:00 a.m. the suspects gained entry to a vehicle dealership on Juniper Road and stole two pickups from the lot.

The 2018 Black Dodge Ram 1500 Sport with no associated license plates has yet to be recovered.

“We’re not sure how many suspects are involved,” says Riddle.

“At this time the investigation is in its’ infancy and we’re still working towards anything that will lead us towards suspects.”

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about either of these incidents to call the Quesnel Detachment at (250) 992-9211 or BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-847.