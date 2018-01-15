The Four Rivers Co-op made a generous donation in Quesnel today, outside of the Hospice House at Dunrovin Park Lodge.

Allan Bieganski is the General Manager of Four Rivers…

“Our total fund is 100 thousand dollars and we’re very ecstatic to be here today to announce that out of that hundred thousand dollars that the Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association is receiving 10 thousand dollars, so congratulations and it’s our pleasure.”

Bieganski says the money comes out of their Community Support Fund for various communities in the north.

Louise Scott, the President of the Quesnel and District Hospice Society, says they are overwhelmed with the amount…

“Normally it would take us half a year or better to raise that kind of money. So when we look at it we have programs that we have to fund, we have our grief support person who is looking after people who are grieving, we also have a palliative care group that is working with volunteers that work with people, so there is lots of those kinds of things.”

Scott says they also plan to do information and education for the public to get to know what palliative care really is, so all of this takes time and money, and this is just going to be wonderful, we’ll be able to find ways to do that.