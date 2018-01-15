Tipping fees will be going up at the Central Cariboo Landfill and Transfer Station starting this spring.

The board of the Cariboo Regional District voted unanimously on Friday for an updated charges and fees bylaw that will increase tipping fees 10-15% depending on waste type and reduce the free residential weight allowance by approximately 50%.

Chair of the CRD, Margo Wagner says that the rates have not been increased for quite some time.

“What we’re tyring to do is make it even. Now the figures I’ve got is that currently the City of Williams Lake creates about 75% of the costs.”

Wagner says by the time the CRD has charged tipping fees for people to go in when they’re over a certain weight, it brings it down and that money goes back to about 45%.

“As we get more into trying to do a lot of recycling, recycling certain materials cost a lot of money for it to be picked up at the refuse site and then for us to get rid of it,” Wagner adds

“ In order to try and be green as possible it’s fairer for us to increase some of the rates.”

The cost of operating the Central Cariboo Transfer Station (CCTS) will increase in 2018 by 12 to 15%, or approximately $140,000.

“The increase is a result of a new contract for the operation of the facility and an update to the fixed and operational rates paid to Gibraltar Mine,” said Tera Grady, Supervisor of Solid Waste Management.

“ The fixed rates paid to the mine have not changed in over 10 years.”

The Cariboo Landfill and Transfer Station Fees and Charges Bylaw has two sets of schedules for the increased tipping fees and reduced free residential weight allowance with the first coming into effect on June 8, 2018 and the second on January 4, 2019.

The combined revenue of the updates are projected to offset the increase in costs.