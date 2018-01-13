The Peter Skene Ogden Theatre Troupe is staging a production of Neil Simon’s “Fools” starting Tuesday. The dramatic society will be staging their production at the schools gymnasium this year, rather than their usual venue, the Martin Exeter Hall, which is still under renovation due to damage from last year.

The play is a comic fable set in a small village that has been cursed with chronic stupidity.

The production runs January 16th to 20th at 7pm with a matinee show on January 20th as well. Proceeds are going to the PSO Theatre Troupe. Tickets are available for 10 dollars in advance at The Peter Skene Ogden Senior Secondary, Donex, Didi’s and Rustic Elements.