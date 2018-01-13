The Cariboo Regional District has plans in the work to celebrate its’ 50th anniversary this year.

“I think we’re going try and do it over a period of time,” says Chair Margo Wagner of six recommendations that were endorsed at Friday’s board meeting.

“Because the Cariboo Regional District as a whole has a lot of seasonal residents and we have of course tourists that come through, I think the hope is that the bulk of it will go on late spring into early fall just so we can have as many people as possible.”

The recommendations endorsed include ‘birthday parties’ at all 15 CRD libraries, create a 50th logo, create a history timeline, host an online photo contest, purchase promotional products for giveaways, and create a basic float that can be used by Directors in community events and parades throughout the year.

Wagner says they have budgeted $10,000 for the celebrations and are currently under budget.

The Cariboo Regional District officially turns 50 on July 9.