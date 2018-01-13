The District of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce have released the findings from their second annual Business Walks. Survey questions this year were focused on the impact of the wild fires on local business. 72 businesses were surveyed and the findings included the following:

75% of businesses rated their state as steady or growing as compared to last year

71% rated the business as steady or growing as compared to before the wildfires

The biggest challenges reported were in staffing, with finding good staff, skilled labour availability and staff reliability among the biggest challenges.

Nearly all the businesses surveyed reported an impact from the fires, notably in lost income. Many reported a surge in business when the evacuations were lifted.

53% of businesses reported continuing impacts from effects of lost revenue and cautious customer spending.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says “We’ve had some major issues, businesses have been roughing it. I’d like to encourage people to shop local.”