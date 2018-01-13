A man from the Williams Lake area who was arrested with the aid of a police dog during a break and enter in progress will spend a little time behind bars.

48-year old Leroy John Adrian Sellars who is known to RCMP was sentenced to 64 days in jail and 18 months probation after he pled guilty to a breach of undertaking and a lesser charge of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

The original charge was break and enter with intent to commit offence.

A charge of resisting arrest was stayed.

The Williams Lake RCMP were called to a break and enter in progress in the 500 block of 4th Avenue on December 7 at 3:41 pm.

RCMP say the suspect attempted to flee and as a result sustained minor injuries from a police dog named Grimm.