A Likely man will be back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake next month for the continuation of his Manslaughter trial.

57-year old Guy William Smith is accused of killing 60-year old Gary Price.

His trial, which started back in June, is slated to resume on February 26th.

Smith is also facing one count of Indignity to Human Remains.

Price was reported missing by his family in March of 2013 and RCMP say his remains were discovered on a rural property in Likely in September of 2014.