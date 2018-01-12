Bob Hicks of the 100 Mile food bank has the hamper distribution numbers for the Christmas season. The food bank distributed 504 hampers in one day, which works out to 13, 806 pounds of food, or 27 pounds per family.

Hicks goes on to say that the Food bank delivers its extra donations to several groups in 100 Mile House, including the Womens Center, Cariboo family enrichment Center, Loaves and Fishes, and several local elementary schools. For more information on the 100 Mile Food Bank, call 250 395-3923.