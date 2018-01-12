The local organizing committee for Rogers Hometown Hockey gathered in the Rick Hansen Room on Thursday for a wrap-up meeting sharing stories and experiences on last weekend’s festival in Williams Lake.

“The most valuable lesson is when you put a whole bunch of people together you can do amazing things. You should never shy away from tackling something. You just need to gather a good team together and it will work out, and that’s exactly what I had,” says Deb Radolla, Hometown Hockey Coordinator for the City of Williams Lake.

Radolla adds that the most memorable experience for her was the opening ceremony with the Williams Lake Indian Band that almost made cry because they were so good and sincere.

19 people made up the Local Organizing Committee for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Mayor of Williams Lake Walt Cobb thanked the Committee and told them they did the City proud.

He says he could not be prouder of the work they’ve done and the good publicity it’s going to get for Williams Lake.