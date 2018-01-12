A Quesnel man, who was arrested with the aide of a swat team, has been found guilty on three of the five charges laid against him.

A Supreme Court Justice found 41-year old Aaron James Dunlop guilty of Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Mischief under $5,000.

He was acquitted on a count of Unlawful Confinement and a charge of Uttering Threats was stayed.

The decision was released today after the Justice reserved his decision following a three day trial back in November.

Dunlop is due back in court on the 22nd of this month to set a date for a Pre-Sentence Report.

He was arrested following an incident in the 900 block of Anderson Drive in West Quesnel back in September of 2016.

Police say they received a report that a man armed with a knife was inside and that he was distraught and was causing damage.

The area was cordoned off and RCMP say extra resources were called in, including a crisis negotiator, who was able to get the man to surrender.