If you think its been cold in the Cariboo the last couple of days, it’s actually a lot warmer than on this day back in 2007.

That’s when the average temperature ranged between minus 40 and 45 degrees celsius.

So how much longer can we expect to be keep in this deep freeze?

We asked Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“This is just actually a pretty typical winter cold spell and it’s not actually that long lived. So we just cooled off over the last couple of days and we’re expecting two more days of that, today and friday, by saturday already we have warm, milder air moving in from the Pacific”.

Lundquist said once the cold weather moves out we could expect three to five centimetres of snow on saturday followed by warmer temperatures ranging from zero to plus three starting on monday.