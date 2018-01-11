The Williams Lake Indian Band issued a statement regarding Tuesday’s deadly fire that claimed the life of one individual.

“Our Council and our community are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Chief Ann Louie.

“The individual that perished in the fire is not a member of Williams Lake Indian Band, but he is a

member of a neighboring First Nations community. We have already reached out to that community to

express our deepest condolences for their loss.”

Louie says they can not release any details regarding the identity of the deceased or any other circumstances surrounding the fire as the victim was a minor and there are pending investigations by both the RCMP and the Fire Department.

Chief of the 150 Mile Fire Department Stan McCarthy said Wednesday they have not been able to rule out the cause of the blaze and that the mobile home is a total loss.

As of today, RCMP Constable Andrew Waters says there is no update from Tuesday’s media release.