A 57-year-old Cariboo man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the incident at 9:30 near the Helena Lake turnoff and upon arrival determined that a southbound loaded logging truck in the fast lane was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact.

As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle.

RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb says the 57-year old male driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He says a 17-year old passenger received minor injuries and was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital, but has since been released.

The cause of the accident that resulted in Highway 97 being closed in both directions for several hours continues to be investigated by the Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services.

Lamb says the road was plowed at the time but it was not only compact and slippery but blowing snow was also reducing visibility