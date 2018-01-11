The accused in a bank robbery in Williams Lake is due back in court on January 31st for a bail hearing.

39-year old Christopher Swain, from 100 Mile House, is charged with Robbery and Disguising his Face with intent to commit an Offence.

He was arrested back on November 28th following an alleged robbery at the CIBC bank on Oliver Street.

Witnesses informed police that a suspect had entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

RCMP say a suspect was arrested without incident and without any injuries to the staff because of the immediate assistance of two astute customers and a timely response from police.