The Alexis Creek First Nation has a new Chief following Tuesday’s election at the Redstone Culture Centre.

Otis Guichon Sr. received 83 votes for the 2-year term as Chief.

He was also re-elected for a 2-year term as a Councillor.

Running against Guichon for Chief was incumbent Ervin Charelyboy who received 60 votes and Leyal Johnny with 17 votes.

Elected to Council is Maryanne Boyd, Agnes Case, Clayton Charleyboy, Percy Guichon, Rocky Guichon, and Nicole Setah.

Case and Setah are both new to Council.

Incumbent Councillor Terry Char did not win re-election after receiving 43 votes.

The Alexis Creek First Nation is located approximately 177km west on Highway 20.