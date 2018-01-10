Highway 97 is now open to single alternating traffic following a fatal two-vehicle crash 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache.

The deadly incident closed the highway in both directions with no available detour Wednesday morning.

RCMP have not released any further details on the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Serious MVI Closes Highway 97 North of Lac La Hache

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache due to what is believed to have been a serious collision.

Drive BC is reporting that there is no detour available at this time and there is no estimated time of opening.

Road conditions this morning are reported as compact snow with slippery sections with limited visibility and blowing snow.

100 Mile House RCMP with emergency services are on scene and said it may be some time before the Highway reopens.