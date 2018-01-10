North Cariboo residents are invited to take part in the College of New Caledonia’s budget process.

Alyson Gourley-Cramer, the Executive Director of Communications with CNC, says they will be holding public consultation sessions concurrently this year through the use of their digital delivery instruction technology…

“Each of our six campuses will have a DDI room dedicated to the budget process, where the public will be able to come and present and our executive and board and other VIP’s and decision makers will be at the table.”

Gourley-Cramer says they will take place between 5 and 8pm on January 31st.

She says people will be given 10 minutes to make their presentations.

You must register first between now and the 22nd and you can do that on-line.

Written presentations will also be accepted.