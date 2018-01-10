Once again the BC Wildlife Health Program is asking the public to take part in their annual moose winter tick surveillance program.

Winter tick infestations are generally observed from january through april and can sometimes result in severe behavioural and physiological changes and directly impact the survival rates of moose, especially in younger animals.

Wildlife professionals, wildlife enthusiasts and the general public can take part in this program by downloading a survey form along with background information which can be found on the moose winter tick program page www.gov.bc.ca/wildlifehealth/m ooseticksurveythen click on news.

This surveillance program was launched in 2013 to investigate factors influencing moose populations in the Province.