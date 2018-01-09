A 22 year old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in went off road north of Wildwood Friday morning.

The Williams Lake RCMP released details on the single vehicle incident today.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says the incident just south of Blue Lake Rd. occurred at 9:36 am.

The Toyota Matrix travelling southbound from Prince George went right off road right killing the woman with the 22 year old female passenger sustaining minor injuries.

The Cariboo Regional Traffic Services continue to investigate.