RCMP with the BC Coroners Service are investigating a structure fire that claimed one life Tuesday morning at the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugarcane Reserve.

The Williams Lake RCMP were called at 7:35 am to assist the 150 Mile Fire Department who were trying to extinguish the residential trailer fire.

In a release Media Relations for the Williams Lake RCMP, Constable Andrew Waters says “A specially trained fire investigator will be called in to assist once the scene is safe and the fire has been completely extinguished”.

The fire was called in by a neighbour according to the 150 Mile Department who responded with 3 apparatus and were able to put out the blaze with the help of the Williams Lake Fire Department.

A clear cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the fire to contact them or Crime Stoppers.