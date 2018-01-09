A Williams Lake couple have been ordered to stand trial on drug and weapons charges.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry yesterday for 21-year old Davey Ronald Auger and 20-year old Shayanna Paige Stene.

They will be back in court on February 19th to fix a date for trial.

Auger and Stene are facing 15 counts each including Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Williams Lake RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Carson Avenue back in October of 2016.

Police say they seized 11 firearms and multiple loaded magazines of various caliber as well as various types of illicit drugs, believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.