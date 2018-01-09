Highway 97 is now reopen after having been , closed due to a motor vehicle accident north of 100 Mile House Tuesday morning, is now open.

RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb goes over the details…

“There’s been a crash at the 103 mile area where a truck, apparently hauling cement bags, was involved in a collision with a pickup truck which did result in a delay on the highway due to the debris on the highway so the highway was closed on both directions for a short period of time.”

Lamb says the Highway was closed in both directions but the debris has now been cleaned up.

He would like to remind motorists to drive to the conditions as he says the wet snow that fell this morning is now turning to ice.