Most crime stats in Williams Lake are trending in the right direction.

Inspector Jeff Pelley goes over some of the numbers…

“We have made substantial success with regards to our assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm offences as they’ve decreased 51 percent, and there’s a 123 percent decrease overall in comparison to the five year trend back in 2012.”

Pelley says aggravated assaults have decreased 100 percent, spousal assaults are down 19 percent and common assaults by three percent.

Other downward trends include theft of vehicles and impaired driving…

“We’ve had a 31 percent decrease. We’ve had 70 offences identified in 2017 with 92 offences in 2016.”

And that’s despite a 39 percent increase in road checks.

Pelley says one area that has seen an increase is break and enters at businesses.

The Williams Lake RCMP responded to 7,786 calls for service in 2017 compared to 8,578 in 2016.

Pelley notes that there were 63 prisoners held with alcohol issues that possibly could have been housed elsewhere.