Quite an honour for the Two Rivers Boxing club in Quesnel.

Coach Wally Doern confirms that the club has been inducted into the BC Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame…

“It’s quite an accomplishment. I think a big part of it is the club has been around for a long time and also, with being around, we have won a lot of awards and had a lot of good boxers.”

We asked Doern if this was sort of a stamp of approval that the club is “doing things right.”

‘Yes, i would say so. You know we always have good shows and that’s thanks to the people of Quesnel for the support, and also have a lot of good boxers displaying good sportsmanship and good conduct, ya i would say that’s a big part of it.”

Doern himself is already in the BC Hall of Fame as a builder.