The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire this morning.

Fire Chief Terry Murphy says they were called to the northern end of the lake at around 10-15…

“Upon arrival the mobile home was fully involved. According to neighbours it has been abandoned for years.”

Eight members of the department responded and they were able to prevent the fire from spreading…

“Originally when we got there the first thing we did was do what we call exposure protection and that was mainly for the trees in the nearby area. The building was on acreage and stand alone.”

Murphy says the structure was a total loss.

He says the cause is still unknown although fire crews and RCMP are on scene.