A violent prolific offender from Williams Lake is scheduled to appear in court today for a bail hearing.

23-year old Jared Ingle was arrested on Friday after Clinton RCMP responded to a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian.

RCMP say it is alleged that the vehicle, a Chrysler Intrepid, then continued on for two and a half blocks with the man on the hood of the car before he was able to get off.

Ingle and 29-year old Karla Mindel, also from Williams Lake, were taken into custody a short time later in Lac La Hache.

Ingle is facing several charges, including Assault With a Weapon, Uttering Threats and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Mindel is charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.

RCMP say a search of the vehicle revealed a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.