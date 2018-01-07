Smiles were abound at Rogers Hometown Hockey that wrapped up Sunday in downtown Williams Lake.

Earlier in the day before the live broadcast game between the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens, Co-host Tara Slone gave a huge thank you to the City of Williams Lake with Mayor Walt Cobb addressing the crowd.

“When I first got the email about Rogers Hometown Hockey, I was debating what I should do because we had the summer from hell as we know and I wasn’t sure that our volunteers were up to anything else, but as you can see with the help of Rogers Hometown, our volunteers they pulled this off,” he said.

“Thank-you, thank-you. This is going to show that Williams Lake is the best place to live, work, and play.”

MLA Cariboo Chilcotin Donna Barnett says seeing children so happy and engaged you couldn’t ask for anything more.

“Williams Lake is part of the Cariboo Chilcotin who went through devastation everywhere so hats off to everybody,” she said.

“There’s always things that bring you together; there’s tragedy, there’s kindness, and there’s hockey.”

Williams Lake Minor Hockey players were featured in the Parade of Champions leading up to Sunday’s pre-game show that saw the broadcasting of features on the Williams Lake Fire Department, the Williams Lake Stampeders, Rusty Patenaude, and Carey Price.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour which visits 24 cities across Canada in 26 weeks stops next in Kamloops.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Coordinator for the City of Williams Lake Deb Radolla says they will be having a thank you event with volunteers on Thursday.

“I feel a little overwhelmed by how supportive this community has been throughout the course of this weekend, how many smiling faces I have seen here on site. It’s just been a fantastic visit for us,” said Tara Slone.