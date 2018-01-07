A number of prohibited weapons, ammunition, and suspected drugs were seized after a 23-year-old man who is identified by Williams Lake RCMP as a ‘violent’ prolific offender was arrested Friday following a hit and run and alleged assault in Clinton.

The Clinton RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run where a local Clinton resident had been struck by a vehicle at 9:48 am.

It is alleged the vehicle then proceeded two and a half blocks with the Clinton man on the hood of the car before being able to get off.

The Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates last seen heading Northbound on Highway 97 was spotted shortly after 1 pm in Lac Lac Hache where Williams Lake RCMP made the arrest of the male driver and female passenger.

A number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine was seized after the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

Jared Ingle has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Drive While Disqualified

Resist a Peace Officer

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Utter Threats to Cause Death

Dangerous Driving.

29 year old Karla Mindel, of Williams Lake, has been charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.

“The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit worked with the General Investigation Section and several neighbouring detachments to focus on this violent multijurisdictional offender,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley.

“The dedication and commitment of these officers, along with the cooperation of the public have enhanced public safety making this offender accountable to the courts.”

Both Ingle and Mindel remain in custody with their next appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.

Police are recommending further charges and continue to investigate.