The wait is over for ski lovers and snowboarders alike as Mt. Timothy Ski Area opens today.

“Relieved for one and just happy to get the season rolling finally,” says General Manager, Caroline Sherrer.

“The weather didn’t cooperate for much of it. We only really could of have been open today a week prior just due to snow conditions.”

Sherrer adds that the lift being hit by lightning at the November also delayed staff training and

their regular preseason maintenance.

She says the BC safety authority also wanted them to do a training course with the lift manufacturer before they opened, and that they cannot open without their approval.

“You just can’t go and open up a lift without a lot stuff leading up to,” she explains.

“We have to have everything signed off by Safety BC; they inspect everything, they give us the operating permit, they give us our non-compliances. So there’s a lot that leads up to it and I know a lot of people don’t understand, but we really did do our very best.”

Despite the week delay, Sherrer says they are happy to be open adding that they have an events coordinator working on some new events to mark their 30 years of operation.

“If anyone feels the need to donate that’s always wonderful but as it is now due to the generosity of the region and even people outside the region we were really able to get to this point,” Sherrer says of $86,000 in donations.

“But certainly missing Christmas is never easy on a ski area and it’s yet to be seen how the season will end due to that.

The hill which will be today until 3:30 pm will have 14 runs with the triple chair open.