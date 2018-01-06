Williams Lake residents and businesses not removing snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall may be subject to a $100 fine.

“We have issued some fines and we will issue fines if we have to,” says Brendan Foote, senior bylaw officer.

“It’s more of a matter of public safety so that residents have the ability to walk safely on the sidewalks. So we just want to ensure everyone’s safety in that.”

Foote says this marks the third winter with the snow removal policy in place.

“We’ve just some received some complaints here in the last little while from some residents that certain sidewalks haven’t been done,” he adds.

Residents are encouraged to ensure that sidewalks adjacent to their property are kept free of ice and snow accumulations and to offer assistance to any neighbors that may be in need.