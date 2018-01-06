Quesnel lost a huge supporter of students and school sports this week with the passing of Pat Marsh.

Marsh spent more than 30 years in the District in various capacities.

Gloria Jackson, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, released the following statement…

“Pat positively influenced the development of a huge segment of the youth in our community over the course of her long career and we at the district want to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this time.”

Marsh was a major influence in local track and field and the Correlieu track is even named after her.

She lost her battle with cancer this week.