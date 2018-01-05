A family pep rally and gadzukes performance in the Gibraltar room were just some of the family festivities held Friday to help kick off Rogers Hometown Hockey in Williams Lake.

“Considering what everyone has been through this past year, the fact that everyone is still all smiles and so friendly and helpful is just beyond words,” says Kyle Buttenham, master of ceremonies-emcee for the festival.

“I can’t even explain it. Being here this weekend and being a very small part of the healing process and putting some smiles on some already smiling faces is really exciting for us and we’re really looking forward to sharing everyone’s story-their perseverance, their coming together, their communal bond.”

Friday’s family pep rally concluded with a performance by all star-circus performer Paz and a community group photo with many proudly donning jerseys of their favorite NHL team.

Hockey film “The Rocket” was also shown at Paradise Cinemas with a coloring contest at the Tourism Discovery.

“We find that surprises just pop up through the weekend whether it’s something we’re doing or something that people bring to the festival,” says Buttenham noting that Saturday’s opening ceremony by the Williams Lake Indian Band starts at 11:45 am.

“So it’s always a surprise. You never know how it’s going to be but it’s always a great time.

Artist Dwayne Davis’s three panel mural of the Alkali Braves, Williams Lake Stampeders, and Williams Lake Mustangs will be unveiled during the two-day festival.