The South Cariboo, and Lac La Hache in particular, has started off 2018 with several break-ins.

100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb says one was at an abandoned business on Highway 97…

“Two older people, male and female, described to be in their 60’s or 70’s, associated to a black pickup truck with a black canopy, were apparently removing property from the inside of it and they were confronted by an area resident and then left.”

Lamb says that was on Tuesday and there was also a break-in at a business right in Lac La Hache on Wednesday where it is believed that a single person forced their way in and stole liquor and alcohol.

He says they have surveillance video for that one as well as some forensic evidence.

In addition to the break-ins at businesses, Lamb says there were also a couple of residential b&e’s as well.