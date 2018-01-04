Quesnel RCMP have made several arrests in connection with a break and enter at a local business.

Sergeant Chris Riddle says they were called to Keis Avenue on New Year’s Day after several tools and electronics were taken from a business.

He says a couple of days later the business owner reported to them that he knew where his electronic device was.

Members of the Quesnel RCMP General Duty and Crime Reduction Units then attended a residence in the 1700 block of Blackwater Road, and located a stolen trailer parked outside.

Riddle says police then entered the residence and located stolen property in plain view.

Several occupants were arrested.

Riddle says police returned a short time later with a search warrant and several items, including the reported electronic device, several firearms and other stolen property were seized.

Charges are now pending.