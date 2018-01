We’ll put this one in the “bad ideas” file.

100 Mile House RCMP say a vehicle that was travelling on Lac La Hache broke through the ice and sunk to the bottom of the lake.

It was discovered on New Year’s Day but it is believed to have happened the previous night when the operator of the vehicle was setting up fireworks.

Police say the driver was able to escape unharmed and swim to shore.

RCMP have now forwarded the incident to the Ministry of Environment to follow up.