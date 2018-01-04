48-year old Robert John Paine was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to one count each of Robbery and Unlawful Confinement.

A charge of Uttering Threats was stayed.

Paine is also prohibited from owning a weapon for 10 years.

He was arrested back in March after RCMP received a report that a suspect had entered a victim’s vehicle and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect, after taking the money, then forced the motorist to drive him to another location where he then exited the vehicle allowing the victim to leave and seek help.

RCMP say the motorist was not physically injured, but was shaken up.