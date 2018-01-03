The BC government is slightly raising the homeowner threshold grant this year to $1.65 million dollars, up from the $1.6 million dollar mark last year.

The grants range from $570 for the basic homeowner grant to $770 if the residence is based in the northern or rural part of the province.

It increases even further to $1,045 for any 65 years of age or older or if the homeowner is disabled.

According to the government, homeowners grants are expected to return $825 million in 2018.

To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s primary residence.

(With files from BC Government and Brendan Pawliw with MYPRINCEGEORGENOW)