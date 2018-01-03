Final preparations are being made for Rogers Hometown Hockey that officially starts in downtown Williams Lake on Saturday.

“They started arriving in town yesterday; the trucks started pulling in behind the Cariboo Memorial Complex,” says Gary Muraca, director of municipal services.

“We’re going to start with shutting down Oliver and Mart St. tomorrow and start getting ready for them to start putting up their stages and stuff like that.”

Muraca adds that they are also working on the outdoor ice rink by Kiwanis Park and will be flooding it today trying to level it all off.

“Hopefully we should have that done by tomorrow evening,” he says.

Free Family Festivities on Friday are scheduled to kick-off Rogers Hometown Hockey including a family pep rally, Dwayne Davis mural unveiling, and Gadzukes Performance in the Gibraltar Room from 10:30 am until 12 pm.

There will also be a coloring contest at the Tourism Discovery Centre from 9 am to 1 pm.

Paradise Cinemas will be showing the hockey film “The Rocket” by donation at 1:30 pm.

The official opening ceremony for Rogers Hometown Hockey will be in downtown Williams Lake by the Williams Lake Indian Band at 11:45 am on Saturday, January 6.