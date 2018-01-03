2017 was a good year for Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake according to one of the organizers.

“We did 360 rides to 719 people. And thanks to the help of 215 volunteers and a group of amazing sponsors it was a huge success,” says Dave Dickson.

Dickson adds that on New Year’s Eve which was their last night they did 54 rides to 110 people which is down from last year likely due to the cold weather.

Dickson says they will be holding a wrap-up event to conclude the successful season.

“This year we were supporting the Blue Fins, the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, and Camp Likely, so we’ll be making a donation,’ he says.

“Once that’s finished we start planning for the 2018 campaign. In fact, some work has been done on it already.”

Operation Red Nose was in 100 communities across Canada this season and with 51,261 volunteers providing 71,430 rides.