Williams Lake RCMP were called to a local convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue at 8-23 last night.

Police say a man was approached by two males as he was getting into his vehicle and that one demanded the keys.

RCMP say a struggle ensued that that during this altercation the victim was injured with an edged weapon.

The victim then ran back into the store followed by the suspect, who took the victims vehicle keys from him.

Both suspects then went into the vehicle and rummaged inside, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that have been described as non life threatening.

The suspects are described as aboriginal males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.