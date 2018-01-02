We have a New Year’s Baby in both Williams Lake and Quesnel.

A bouncing baby boy, named Wyatt William Jackson, was the first arrival of 2018 in not only the Lake City, but also the Cariboo.

Wyatt came into the world at 5-17 a.m. yesterday morning at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

He weighed in at a svelte 7 pounds and three ounces and his proud parents are John Jackson and Trinity Sure.

Quesnel’s first baby of 2018 is a little girl.

Amora Marie Desnomie was born at 1-17 yesterday afternoon.

She was 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Kayla Desnomie is the proud mom and Todd Bird the proud father.

And we are still waiting for the stork to arrive in 100 Mile House for the first time in 2018.